Official Trailer for Doc Film 'The Phenomenon' About UFO Cover-Ups

by
September 18, 2020
"All I could do is keep my mouth shut." 1091 Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled The Phenomenon, a film about UFOs and the supposed government activity keeping them secret. Earlier this year, the Pentagon released previously-classified footage of a three incidents of unidentified flying objects without any explanation, stoking the conspiracy fires in a big way. This explosive documentary is the most revealing and credible examination of the long-standing global cover up involving unidentified aerial phenomenon. Including shocking new testimony from high-ranking government & military officials, NASA astronauts, and riveting never-before seen footage, the timely doc film also reveals the monumental events behind the NY Times' recent bombshell disclosure of The Pentagon's secret UFO Program, and provides eye-opening evidence that mankind is not alone in the universe. Is the truth still out there? What do you think?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for James Fox's doc The Phenomenon, direct from YouTube:

Director James Fox’s explosive new documentary is being hailed as the most credible examination of the longstanding cover-up and global mystery involving unidentified aerial phenomenon. Including shocking testimony from high-ranking government and military officials, NASA Astronauts, other credible sources, and riveting never-before seen footage, the timely film also reveals the monumental events behind the NY Times’ recent bombshell disclosure of The Pentagon’s secret UFO Program, and provides eye-opening evidence that mankind is not alone in the universe. The Phenomenon is directed by doc filmmaker James Fox, director of the films I Know What I Saw and Out of the Blue previously. Produced by James Fox and Dan Farah. 1091 Pics will release Fox's The Phenomenon doc direct-to-VOD starting October 6th this fall.

