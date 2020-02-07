Official Trailer for Doc Series 'They've Gotta Have Us' on Black Cinema

"It is a long journey to this moment." Available to watch now. Ava DuVernay's distribution company Array has a new series called They've Gotta Have Us, and it's streaming on Netflix already. Created by Simon Frederick, the doc series They've Gotta Have Us is "a dynamic chronicle of art, activism and race in Black Cinema featuring in-depth interviews with some of Hollywood's most iconic voices. Three generations of filmmakers and stars are among those who reveal their heartfelt and unfiltered stories." The 3-part series covers classics and the early history - icons like Harry Belafonte, Earl Cameron, and Diahann Carroll share poignant anecdotes on laying the groundwork for diversity and inclusion in film. It also covers the rise of Spike Lee, plus the latest contemporary filmmaking. Featuring Debbie Allen, John Boyega, Barry Jenkins, and others. We don't often post trailers for series, but this is about cinema and it's a must watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's doc series They've Gotta Have Us, direct from YouTube:

Distributed by Array, the series They've Gotta Have Us, chronicles art, activism and race in black cinema through in-depth interviews with some of Hollywood's most iconic voices. Powered by candid recollections from esteemed African-American entertainers, this docuseries traces the history of black cinema. Netflix's They've Gotta Have Us series is created by British photographer / filmmaker Simon Frederick, his first major series after also directing the "Black Is the New Black" series for BBC. Interviews with filmmakers and stars including Barry Jenkins, John Boyega, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, David Oyelowo, Kasi Lemmons, Harry Belafonte, Robert Townsend, and the late John Singleton. Netflix is showing Frederick's They've Gotta Have Us streaming on February 5th this winter - it's available to watch now in the US here.