Official Trailer for Doc 'The Booksellers' About NYC's Rare Bookstores

"Collecting is about the hunt." Greenwich Ent. has released the official US trailer for The Booksellers, a documentary made by D.W. Young that first premiered at the New York Film Festival last year. The film is a behind-the-scenes look at New York City's rare book world. "Antiquarian booksellers are part scholar, part detective and part businessperson, and their personalities and knowledge are as broad as the material they handle. They also play an underappreciated yet essential role in preserving history. [D.W. Young's film] The Booksellers takes viewers inside their small but fascinating world, populated by an assortment of obsessives, intellects, eccentrics and dreamers." This looks like an especially charming and geeky trip into the world of books. "For anyone who loves books, bookstores and the written word, D.W. Young's entrancing insider's entree into the charmingly esoteric world of book collecting and selling will be hard to put down." Jump in.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for D.W. Young's doc The Booksellers, direct from YouTube:

Antiquarian booksellers are part scholar, part detective and part businessperson, and their personalities and knowledge are as broad as the material they handle. They also play an underappreciated yet essential role in preserving history. The Booksellers doc takes viewers inside their small but fascinating world, populated by an assortment of obsessives, intellects, eccentrics and dreamers. The Booksellers is directed by acclaimed filmmaker D.W. Young, director of the doc A Hole in a Fence, as well as the films The Happy House and Too Cold to Swim, and numerous other short docs & films previously. Executive produced by Parker Posey; and produced by Judith Mizrachy, Dan Wechsler, and D.W. Young. This premiered at the New York Film Festival last year. Greenwich Entertainment will debut D.W. Young's The Booksellers in select US theaters starting March 6th this winter. For more info, visit the film's official website. Anyone interested?