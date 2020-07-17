MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Doc 'Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn' on HBO

by
July 17, 2020
Source: YouTube

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn

"You'd have to be stupid to not determine that there was a racist element." HBO has released an official trailer for a documentary film titled Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn, which first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn is a feature documentary driven by accounts of the murder of Yusuf Hawkins, a black teen from East NY who was surrounded by a mob of ten-to-thirty bat-wielding Italian men, then shot dead in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York on the night of August 23, 1989. It's described as a "deeply emotional film with chilling resonance in today's America," that "explores the 30-year legacy of Yusuf’s murder as his family and friends reflect on the tragedy and the subsequent fight for justice that inspired and divided New York City." More films like this telling the truth about stories that have been buried. More powerful filmmaking and honest storytelling.

Trailer (+ poster) for Muta'Ali Muhammad's doc Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn, on YouTube:

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn Poster

A deeply emotional film with chilling resonance in today's America, Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn, explores the 30-year legacy of Yusuf's murder in New York as his family and friends reflect on the tragedy and the subsequent fight for justice that inspired and divided New York City years ago. Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn is directed by American filmmaker Muta'Ali Muhammad (visit his official website), his second feature film after directing the doc Life's Essentials with Ruby Dee previously, as well as a short film and other production work. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will debut Muta'Ali Muhammad's Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn streaming on August 12th coming up.

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here