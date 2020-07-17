Official Trailer for Doc 'Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn' on HBO

"You'd have to be stupid to not determine that there was a racist element." HBO has released an official trailer for a documentary film titled Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn, which first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn is a feature documentary driven by accounts of the murder of Yusuf Hawkins, a black teen from East NY who was surrounded by a mob of ten-to-thirty bat-wielding Italian men, then shot dead in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York on the night of August 23, 1989. It's described as a "deeply emotional film with chilling resonance in today's America," that "explores the 30-year legacy of Yusuf’s murder as his family and friends reflect on the tragedy and the subsequent fight for justice that inspired and divided New York City." More films like this telling the truth about stories that have been buried. More powerful filmmaking and honest storytelling.

Trailer (+ poster) for Muta'Ali Muhammad's doc Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn, on YouTube:

A deeply emotional film with chilling resonance in today's America, Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn, explores the 30-year legacy of Yusuf's murder in New York as his family and friends reflect on the tragedy and the subsequent fight for justice that inspired and divided New York City years ago. Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn is directed by American filmmaker Muta'Ali Muhammad (visit his official website), his second feature film after directing the doc Life's Essentials with Ruby Dee previously, as well as a short film and other production work. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will debut Muta'Ali Muhammad's Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn streaming on August 12th coming up.