Official Trailer for Documentary 'Bias' About the Toxic Effects of Bias

"We should ask ourselves: is that useful in the modern world?" 1091 Media has unveiled the official trailer for a documentary titled Bias, that is of course about bias, and the toxic effects of "unconscious bias" (on society and the world and humanity). This first premiered at a festival a few years ago, and is finally getting a release on VOD next month. Bias challenges us to confront our hidden biases and understand what we risk when we follow our gut. Through exposing her own biases, award-winning documentary filmmaker Robin Hauser (Code: Debugging the Gender Gap) highlights the nature of implicit bias, the grip it holds on our social and professional lives, and what it will take to induce change. This sounds like a fascinating doc that couldn't be more important for today's world. Alas, I doubt it will be seen by as many people as it should be.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Robin Hauser's documentary Bias, direct from 1091's YouTube:

The toxic effects of Bias make headlines every day: sexual harassment, racial profiling, the pay gap. As humans, we are biased. Yet few of us are willing to admit it. We confidently make snap judgments, but we are shockingly unaware of the impact our assumptions have on those around us. The documentary feature Bias follows filmmaker Robin Hauser on a journey to uncover her own hidden biases and explore how unconscious bias defines relationships, workplaces, our justice system, and technology. Bias contemplates the most pressing question: can we de-bias our brains? Bias is directed by award-winning American doc filmmaker Robin Hauser, director of the doc films Running for Jim and Code: Debugging the Gender Gap previously. This originally premiered at the 2018 Mill Valley Film Festival a few years ago. 1091 Media will debut Hauser's Bias doc direct-to-VOD starting on April 14th this spring. Interested in learning more?