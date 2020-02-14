Official Trailer for Documentary 'Dosed' Discussing Magic Mushrooms

"What is the best way to love yourself?" There's nothing better that nature itself to help us venture down a path to betterment. Dosed is a documentary drama about the power of psychedelic mushrooms. After years of prescription medications failed her, a suicidal woman, Adrianne, turns to underground healers to try and overcome her depression and opioid addiction with illegal psychedelic meds like magic mushrooms and iboga. "Adrianne's first dose of psilocybin mushrooms catapulted her into an unexpected world of healing where plant medicines are redefining our understanding of mental health and addiction." There have been a few other docs like this recently, including one about kratom, and plenty about marijuana, attempting to teach us the truth about these entirely natural, organic healing methods. This also seems like it would make a great double feature with the Fantastic Fungi doc about the wonderful world of mushrooms. Give it a try.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tyler Chandler's documentary Dosed, from YouTube:

Plant medicines are redefining our understanding of mental health and addiction. After many years of prescription medications failed her a suicidal woman (Adrianne) turns to underground healers to try and overcome her depression, anxiety, and opioid addiction with illegal psychedelic medicine like magic mushrooms and iboga. Adrianne’s first dose of psilocybin mushrooms catapulted her into an unexpected world of healing and on a personal journey. Dosed is directed by up-and-coming Canadian doc filmmaker Tyler Chandler, directing his first feature after producing the doc films Donkey Love and Genius Factory previously. This first premiered at the San Francisco Documentary Festival & Dances With Films Festival last year, as well as the Melbourne Film Festival. Mancurama will release Chandler's Dosed doc in select US theaters starting on March 20th next month. For more info, visit the film's official website. Want to watch?