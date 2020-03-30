Official Trailer for Documentary 'Screened Out' About Tech Addiction

"They know that this is addicting, they know it's problematic, and they didn't care." Dark Star Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for Screened Out, a new documentary by filmmaker Jon Hyatt, coming to all of your screens of all sizes this May. The film is one of many addressing tech addiction in the modern age. Join ﬁlmmaker Jon Hyatt and his family on a journey through the life changing eﬀects of screen addiction, how the tech industry hooked global consumers, and its greater impact on our lives. From smartphones, portable tablets and social media, the tech industry has designed these fun immersive technologies, but are they good for us? We all know the answer is "no", but we're afraid to deal with that reality, and afraid to figure out how to limit screen time. This film seems to focus mainly on kids and how appealing it is to younger generations.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Jon Hyatt's doc Screened Out, direct from YouTube:

Screened Out is a provocative look at screen and smartphone addiction and how the tech industry hooked global consumers, and still continues to groom future generations of screen addicts. In this timely new documentary, filmmaker Jon Hyatt explores all the ways in which we are addicted to our screens, how the tech industry hooked global consumers, and its greater impact on our lives. From smartphones, portable tablets and social media, the tech industry has designed these fun immersive technologies, but are they good for us? Are we too dependent on our devices? What keeps us hooked? And how is it impacting our children? Screened Out is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jon Hyatt, making his first feature film after a number of short films & docs previously. Also produced by Jon Hyatt. Dark Star will release Screened Out direct-to-VOD starting on May 26th coming up this summer. For more info, visit the film's official website.