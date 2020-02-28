Official Trailer for Dustin Cook's 'I Hate the Man in My Basement' Film

"What are you going to do with me, huh? You gunna keep me down here forever?!" Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for a strange, dark thriller called I Hate the Man in My Basement, which is quite an attention-getting title. This will be available on VOD in a few weeks, skipping theaters entirely. This dark comedy film stars Chris Marquette and Manny Montana, and it's about a grieving widower who struggles to appear normal while living with a secret in his basement. Who exactly is this guy he's keeping down there and why does he hate him so much? Also starring Nora-Jane Noone and Mary Birdsong. Looks especially peculiar and not that comedic, maybe there's more than we're getting to see in this trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dustin Cook's I Hate the Man in My Basement, from YouTube:

Lonely and isolated, Claude is still grieving the murder of his wife. When he's reluctantly coerced by his obnoxious co-worker to join him for some salsa lessons, Claude develops an unexpected crush on his instructor Kyra. Unfortunately, he's not sure how to move forward with this budding romance since he still has an unconventional situation in his basement. I Hate the Man in My Basement is both written and directed by American filmmaker Dustin Cook aka "Macho Man", making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously; he's also making an Uncle Byron documentary. Produced by Chad Schultz & Dustin Cook. This hasn't premiered at any film fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will release Cook's I Hate the Man in My Basement direct-to-VOD starting on March 10th coming up soon. Is anyone curious?