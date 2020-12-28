Official Trailer for Eco Documentary 'Once Upon a Time in Venezuela'

"Right now, sedimentation is killing us." Topic Original Films has revealed the official US trailer for an acclaimed doc film titled Once Upon a Time in Venezuela, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival at the start of this year. The film has also played at a few other festivals this year, and won Best International Documentary at the Hot Springs Doc Film Festival. Once upon a time, the Venezuelan village of Congo Mirador was prosperous, alive with fishermen and poets. Now it is decaying and disintegrating – a small but prophetic reflection of Venezuela itself. The documentary profiles villagers and politicians from the Venezuelan community of Lake Maracaibo, who fight against pollution, corruption and neglect to keep homes and way of life. These kind of docs are so incredibly fascinating because the footage is so remarkable, captured by a local filmmaker fully embedded in the culture who understands their situation & their stories.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Anabel Rodriguez Rios' doc Once Upon a Time in Venezuela, on YouTube:

On Lake Maracaibo, beneath the mysterious silent Catatumbo lightning, the village of Congo Mirador is preparing for parliamentary elections. For streetwise local businesswoman & Chavist party rep Tamara, every vote counts, fought by all means; while for opposition-supporting teacher Natalie, politics is a weapon unsuccessfully attempting to force her from her job. And with her sharp eyes, little Yoaini sees her community sinking from sedimentation, her childhood & innocence with it. How can a small shing village survive against corruption, pollution and political decay – a reflection of all the flaws of contemporary Venezuela. Once Upon a Time in Venezuela is directed by Venezuelan filmmaker Anabel Rodriguez Rios, making her first feature doc film after a few shorts and co-directing the film 1, 2 y 3 mujeres previously. This initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Topic will release Once Upon a Time in Venezuela streaming on Topic starting December 31st this week. For details visit the film's official site.