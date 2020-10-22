Official Trailer for Ekwa Msangi's Immigration Drama 'Farewell Amor'

"We don't know each other anymore…" "We lost so many years." IFC Films has released the first official trailer for Farewell Amor, an acclaimed indie drama made by Tanzanian-American filmmaker Ekwa Msangi - her feature directorial debut after a number of short films and TV work. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, and also played at AFI, and the London and Mill Valley Film Festivals. Themes of family, courage, and cultural identity are all delicately explored through this unflinchingly honest immigrant story set against a gritty New York City backdrop. Reunited after 17 years, an Angolan immigrant is joined in the U.S. by his wife and daughter. Now strangers sharing a one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn, they discover a shared love of dance that may help them overcome the distance between them. The film's main trio is made up of Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Zainab Jah, and Jayme Lawson. Well this looks absolutely wonderful, crafted with genuine emotion, an honest story about how hard life can be sometimes.

Here's the official US trailer for Ekwa Msangi's Farewell Amor, direct from IFC's YouTube:

After 17 years apart, Angolan immigrant Walter is joined in the U.S. by his wife and teen daughter. Now absolute strangers sharing a one bedroom Brooklyn apartment, they struggle to overcome the emotional distance between them. Walter is trying to let go of a previous relationship while his wife Esther struggles with a new country, culture and a husband who seems distant. Their daughter Sylvia is a dancer just like her father, and while she also finds her new life difficult, she bravely starts to explore the city and show herself through dance. The film is both a universal immigrant story and the unique perspective of three characters bound together by history and hope. It is an intimate and deeply personal look at an inter-generational tale that has defined America since its inception. Farewell Amor is both written and directed by Tanzanian-American filmmaker Ekwa Msangi, making her feature directorial debut after a number of shorts and some TV work. Based on her own short Farewell Meu Amor. It first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. IFC will debut Farewell Amor in select theaters + VOD on December 11th.