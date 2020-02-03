Official Trailer for Emily Harris' Gothic Novella Adaptation 'Carmilla'

"You keep to my rules, and all will be well… I won't let the devil into this house." Republic Film Dist. has released an official trailer for an indie fantasy drama called Carmilla, adapted from Sheridan Le Fanu’s classic Gothic vampire novella of the same name. A moody, atmospheric, coming-of-age love story steeped in eerie mystery and inspired by the vampire story. This premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival last year, and played at a few other fests, arriving in theaters this spring. Starring Hannah Rae as a 15-year-old girl who gets entangled in a love affair when a carriage crash brings a new guest to the house. Also stars Tobias Menzies, Jessica Raine, Greg Wise, and Devrim Lingnau. Featuring some lovely cinematography by DP Michael Wood. This definitely looks like a moody, candle-lit erotic thriller with some sensual moments.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Emily Harris' Carmilla, direct from Republic's YouTube:

Inspired by Sheridan Le Fanu’s classic Gothic vampire novella, this is a beautifully mounted film from Emily Harris. Sheltered 15-year-old Lara (Hannah Rae) lives with her father and strict governess Miss Fontaine (Jessica Raine), but when a carriage crash brings enigmatic young Carmilla (Devrim Lingnau) to recuperate at their house, she provides an outlet for Lara’s curiosity and burgeoning sexuality. The pair begin a passionate friendship, but rumours of a supernatural presence drive Miss Fontaine’s mistrust of Carmilla. Carmilla is directed by British storyteller / filmmaker Emily Harris, director of the films Borges and I, Paragraph, and Love Is Thicker Than Water previously. The screenplay is also by Emily Harris, adapted from Sheridan Le Fanu's novella of the same name. This premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival last year. Republic Film will debut Harris' Carmilla in select theaters starting April 3rd, 2020 this spring.