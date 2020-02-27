Official Trailer for Ensemble Relationships Comedy Film 'Almost Love'

"It's all so confusing…!" Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie ensemble comedy titled Almost Love, a film about romance in the smartphone era. Also known as Sell By, which is the title the film is using for the UK release. This originally premiered at the Toronto Inside Out Film Festival, and also played at numerous LGBTQ festivals including Outfest, Out on Film Festival, and a few others. Adam and Marklin's 5-year relationship has gone from a passionate flame to a simmer, forcing them to reconcile with each other's shortcomings while their friends endlessly search for/deal with love in New York City. The film marks the directorial debut of actor Mike Doyle, and stars Scott Evans, Augustus Prew, Michelle Buteau, Colin Donnell, Zoe Chao, Christopher Gray, John Doman, Patricia Clarkson, and Kate Walsh. This looks a bit cheesy and cliche, no surprise, mixed with some modern charm and humor. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer for Mike Doyle's Almost Love, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

A romantic comedy about a group of friends navigating love, life, and relationships as they reach the mid-point. At the heart of the story is Adam (Scott Evans), a talented painter now stuck ghost painting for successful contemporary artist, Ravella Brewer (Patricia Clarkson). He and Marklin (Augustus Prew) are at the five-year mark of their relationship. They don't have kids, they're not married, and are face to face with the existential question “Is that all there is?” Their friend circle is confronting the same question in a whole host of ways: Elizabeth (Kate Walsh), Adam’s best friend, is at the 15 year mark of her marriage, ready to bail when she discovers her husband’s inappropriate text relationship with a younger woman; friend Cammy (Michelle Buteau) is dating Henry (Colin Donnell), but they never leave the house; Haley (Zoe Chao) is trying to figure out if her feelings for Scott James (Christopher Gray) are maternal or something more. Everyone’s a bit of a mess, but at the same time eternally optimistic at finding new ways to make things work. Almost Love is both written & directed by actor / filmmaker Mike Doyle, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. This premiered at the Toronto Inside Out Film Fest last year. Vertical Ent. opens Almost Love in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 3rd coming soon.