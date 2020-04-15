Official Trailer for Entrancing 'Max Richter's Sleep' Documentary Film

"Not necessarily to be listened to, but to be experienced…" Dogwoof has unveiled an official trailer for the mesmerizing, entrancing documentary film called Max Richter's Sleep, which is a 100-min feature based on the 8-hour long music experiment that composer Max Richter put together a few years ago (in 2015). Sleep is Richter's glorious attempt to make a one-of-a-kind soundtrack for sleeping. "This film follows Max Richter as he consolidates the most ambitious performance of his critically acclaimed 8-hour opus – Sleep. Centring around the open-air concert in Los Angeles, as well as footage from Berlin, New York and Paris, we are plunged deep into the artist’s life and process, transcending the work to explore his legacy." I saw this at the IDFA Film Festival last fall and it's wonderful, entirely hypnotizing. Dogwoof calls it: "A film for these frenetic times; a meditative respite from the rush and chaos of the modern world, studying the universal experience of sleep that unites us all." If you're a fan of beautiful music, put this doc on your must see list.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Natalie Johns' doc Max Richter's Sleep, from Dogwoof's YouTube:

From IDFA: Imagine you’re dreaming, and in your dream you pick a flower in heaven, and then you wake up with the flower in your hand. This is the kind of experience that composer Max Richter hopes to make palpable among the audience for Sleep, an eight-hour-long piece of music that explores of the liminal space between wakefulness and sleep, between consciousness and subconsciousness. Taking as its chronological guide an ambitious outdoor performance of the composition in central Los Angeles, this salubrious film immerses us in the making of the piece, and in the life of its composer. His wife, artist Yulia Mahr, is his mainstay in both his private and professional life. From her words, it’s clear that grand, intense art such as this cannot come into being without some sacrifice. Max Richter's Sleep is directed by South African filmmaker Natalie Johns, director of the doc films Electric Burma, Essie Jain: All Became Golden, and I Am Thalente previously, as well as various music videos and other projects. This premiered at the IDFA Film Festival last year, and also played at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Dogwoof will release Max Richter's Sleep in select theaters sometime later this year. For more updates, visit the official website.