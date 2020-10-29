Official Trailer for Errol Morris' LSD Doc 'My Psychedelic Love Story'

"So you're a C.I.A. plant?" Cutting to the chase! Showtime has unveiled a new official full trailer for Errol Morris' latest documentary titled My Psychedelic Love Story, which is premiering at AFI Fest coming up this fall. We posted a teaser trailer for this doc earlier in the summer, before it had an official title, now it's set to debut on Showtime in November. This documentary focuses, once again, on LSD and the "High Priest of LSD" Timothy Leary. And this isn't the first time Morris has dabbled in LSD, as his Netflix series "Wormwood" is also about the CIA and psychedelics. The film is inspired by Harcourt-Smith's memoir, "Tripping the Bardo with Timothy Leary: My Psychedelic Love Story", and Morris interviews her to discuss her history with Leary before he became an informant for the FBI. "Devotion or selfishness? Perfect love or outright betrayal? Destiny or manipulation? Whatever the reason, the doomed relationship between Joanna and Timothy put the final nail in the coffin of the 1960s counterculture." Damn this looks crazy fascinating.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Errol Morris' doc My Psychedelic Love Story, on YouTube:

You can still watch the original teaser trailer for Morris' My Psychedelic Love Story here, for the first look.

Why did Timothy Leary, the High Priest of LSD, become a narc in 1974—abandoning the millions he urged to turn on, tune in, and drop out? Was his "perfect love" Joanna Harcourt-Smith a government pawn? Or was she simply a rich, beautiful, young woman out for the adventure of a lifetime? Looking back, Joanna doesn't know. In the documentary, Errol Morris and Joanna Harcourt-Smith reexamine this chaotic period of her life and explore the dark side of the Timothy Leary saga: his period of exile, reimprisonment, and subsequent cooperation with the authorities. Devotion or selfishness. Perfect love or outright betrayal. Destiny or manipulation. Whatever the reason, the doomed relationship between Joanna and Timothy put the final nail in the coffin of the 1960s counterculture. My Psychedelic Love Story is directed by veteran doc filmmaker Errol Morris, of the doc films Gates of Heaven, The Thin Blue Line, The Fog of War, Fast Cheap & Out of Control, Standard Operating Procedure, They Were There, Tabloid, The Unknown Known, The B-Side, and Wormwood previously. This will premiere at AFI Fest this fall. Showtime will then debut Morris' My Psychedelic Love Story streaming exclusively starting on November 29th this fall. Interested?