Official Trailer for 'Father Soldier Son' Doc Following a Military Family

"We're not sure his injuries were worth it all." Netflix has debuted the official trailer for a feature-length documentary film titled Father Soldier Son, made by NY Times reporters / filmmakers Catrin Einhorn and Leslye Davis. When Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is critically wounded in Afghanistan, it sets him and his sons on a journey of love, loss, redemption and legacy. The project originally started following a battalion's yearlong deployment in Afghanistan, but it evolved into something much deeper and complex over years. "At once a verité portrait of ordinary people living in the shadow of active duty and a longitudinal survey of the intergenerational cycles of military service, [the film] is a profound and deeply personal exploration of the meaning of sacrifice, purpose, duty and American manhood in the aftermath of war." It's worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Davis & Einhorn's doc Father Soldier Son, on Netflix's YouTube:

This intimate documentary made by The New York Times follows a former platoon sergeant and his two young sons over almost a decade, chronicling his return home after a serious combat injury while serving in Afghanistan. Originating as part of a 2010 project on a battalion's yearlong deployment, reporters-turned-filmmakers Catrin Einhorn and Leslye Davis stuck with the story to trace the longterm effects of military service on a family. Father Soldier Son is co-directed by journalists / filmmakers Leslye Davis & Catrin Einhorn, both making their feature directorial debut as doc filmmakers after working on numerous shorts and other video projects previously. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Netflix will release Father Soldier Son streaming exclusively starting on July 17th this summer. Interested?