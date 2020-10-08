Official Trailer for Fight Club 'Chick Fight' Movie with Malin Akerman

"It's time for you to come face-to-face with who you are, and what you're capable of." Quiver has released an official trailer for an action-comedy titled Chick Fight, from Australian filmmaker Paul Leyden. The film stars Malin Akerman as Anna, who's introduced to an underground, all-female fight club in order to turn the mess of her life around. She soon discovers she is much more personally connected to the history of the club than she could ever imagine. Akerman (who is also a producer) states that, "she was a fan of fight movies and buddy comedies that combine heart with healthy amounts of raunchiness but found most to be dominated by male-centric stories and protagonists. Chick Fight gave her the opportunity to create the kind of film she wanted to see." The film's cast includes Bella Thorne, Alec Baldwin, Dulcé Sloan, Kevin Connolly, Fortune Feimster, and Kevin Nash. It looks like fun big-bucket-of-popcorn entertainment.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Leyden's Chick Fight, direct from Quiver's YouTube:

When Anna Wyncomb (Malin Akerman) is introduced to an underground, all-female fight club in order to turn the mess of her life around, she discovers she is much more personally connected to the history of the club than she could ever imagine. Chick Fight is directed by Australian actor / filmmaker Paul Leyden, director of the movie Come Back to Me previously, as well as one other short. The screenplay is written by Joseph Downey. Produced by Malin Akerman, Jordan Beckerman, Ash Christian, Anne Clements, Frances Lausell, Jordan Yale Levine, and Michael J. Rothstein. Quiver Distribution will release Leyden's Chick Fight in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 13th later this fall. Is anyone interested in watching?