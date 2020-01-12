Official Trailer for 'Foosballers' Doc About Professional Table Soccer

"She hits that ball harder than her momma does." Pull Shot Productions in association with Cascia Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Foosballers, produced, edited and directed by Joe Heslinga. As the title indicates, this film is indeed about the people who compete in the table soccer game known best as foosball. "Most people know foosball as the game they used to play in their parent's basement, but for some die-hard fans, foosball isn't just a game… it's a way of life. Enter the underground world of professional foosball, a sport that's been around for over 40 years but no one knows exists." The doc follows six of the best table soccer players in the world as they prepare for the sport's most prestigious event, The Tornado World Championships. Looks like an amusing, crazy, compelling doc to catch sometime.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Heslinga's documentary Foosballers, direct from YouTube:

This award-winning documentary film takes a deep dive into the underground world of professional table soccer, following six of the top players as they prepare for the Tornado World Championships. Through an ensemble cast of quirky characters and obsessive fans, Joe Heslinga's Foosballers film explores the sport's rich and relatively unknown history - covering its meteoric rise in the 70s during the Million Dollar Pro Tour, its devastating collapse in the 80s, and its current resurrection today. Foosballers is directed, edited & produced by filmmaker Joe Heslinga, making his feature directorial debut after making the short doc Gangland: Book Clubs and working on numerous TV shows previously. This premiered at the Florida Film Festival last year. Pull Shot will release Foosballers in select theaters starting February 11th, then on VOD starting February 13th coming up. For more info, visit the film's official website. Interested in watching?