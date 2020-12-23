Official Trailer for Found Footage Paranormal Horror 'Curse of Aurore'

"Is there a presence here with us in this house?" Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for Curse of Aurore, a found footage paranormal horror film from filmmaker Mehran C. Torgoley. This meta horror film is about writers working on a script. A thumb drive from the dark web reveals disturbing footage documenting three American filmmakers on a script writing trip to rural Quebec. "My goal was to elevate the found footage genre by making the viewer not just a voyeur, but to feel like they are an active participant in the supernatural events of the film," says Mehran. The cast includes Llana Barron, Lex Wilson, Jordan Kaplan, Agathe Salzmann, Casey Nolan, Roxane Delisle, and Mike D. Smith. Despite the attempt to make this unique, this doesn't look unique at all. Might be fun for ghost horror fans, but that's it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mehran C. Torgoley's Curse of Aurore, direct from YouTube:

Curse of Aurore tells the story of what occurs when a “dark web” USB drive reveals chilling footage of three American filmmakers researching a historic child murder in rural Quebec. The true child murder case is that of Aurore Gagnon -- a girl who died as a result of brutal child abuse inflicted by her parents in 1920. As the three filmmakers search for inspiration in the quiet farm town of Fortierville, the place where Aurore died and is buried, they witness a number of bone chilling paranormal occurrences ultimately leading them to an attempt to communicate with the child. Armed with a stolen book called "Languages of the Dead," and a rosary from Aurore’s childhood home, the filmmakers take part in a makeshift seance, foolishly releasing a demonic force that can only be contained through a brutal & archaic ritual. Curse of Aurore is directed by writer / filmmaker Mehran C. Torgoley, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Llana Barron and Mehran C. Torgoley. This opened in Quebec last year. Freestyle debuts Torgoley's Curse of Aurore direct-to-VOD starting January 12th, 2021.