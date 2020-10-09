Official Trailer for Frightening Airplane Survival Movie 'Horizon Line'

"That's our shot!" "No going back." STX has released an official trailer for a freaky airplane survival movie titled Horizon Line, from Swedish filmmaker Mikael Marcimain (of Call Girl and Gentlemen). From the creators of the films 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Shallows (just the executive producers), Horizon Line is a thrilling survival story about two (former) lovers, Sara played by Allison Williams, and Jackson, played by Alexander Dreymon, who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine Cessna plane. When their pilot has a heart attack, the two must take control and figure out what to do - without any comms, or any location, or any idea what they're doing. Will they make it?! The cast also includes Keith David. This looks super intense, and insanely frightening scary, which is the point! Going to be nerve-wracking to watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mikael Marcimain's Horizon Line, direct from YouTube:

From the creators of 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Shallows, Horizon Line is a thrilling survival story about two former lovers, Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon) who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine Cessna plane. It was supposed to be a routine and casual 99-minute flight to their friend’s tropical island wedding. But within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving Sara and Jackson with no idea where they are, no comms, and no clue how to land the plane. With nothing but miles of ocean and sky in every direction, and a terrifying storm that’s about to envelop them, Sara and Jackson have only one shot – and there’s no going back. Horizon Line is directed by Swedish filmmaker Mikael Marcimain, of the films Call Girl and Gentlemen previously, as well as lots of Swedish TV work as well. The screenplay is written by Josh Campbell and Matthew Stuecken. Produced by Fredrik Wikström Nicastro. STX will release Horizon Line in theaters sometime soon - no date is set yet.