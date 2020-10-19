Official Trailer for Funky Animated Horror Film 'Attack of the Demons'

"Did you see that?! His head flew off!" Dark Star Pictures has released the official trailer for a homemade animation horror film titled Attack of the Demons, the latest creation from Austin, TX-based animator / filmmaker Eric Power. Direct from a notably well-received festival run (beginning at Cinepocalypse last year), and arriving in theaters this Halloween, the frighteningly-fun animated horror treat just for adults! Described as "South Park meets The Evil Dead" with a "grisly and gorgeous mix of Fulci and puppetry", the film is set in a small Colorado town that is overrun by a legion of mutating demons. Laced with a killer new soundtrack, and featuring the voices of Andreas Petersen, Thomas Petersen, Katie Maguire, as well as Eric Power, Attack of the Demons reanimates the living dead this November (on VOD). While the film's animation style looks rough, it's more of a nod to South Park, and Power clearly put his all into making this.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Eric Power's Attack of the Demons, direct from YouTube:

The year is 1994 – For centuries, a demonic cult has been plotting the destruction of mankind… When a small Colorado town is overrun by a legion of mutating demons, three non-demon hunter friends must use every skill their minds can fathom to stave off the demon apocalypse. Attack of the Demons is directed by Austin, TX-based filmmaker Eric Power, director of Path of Blood previously, as well as the documentary Swordplay. The screenplay is written by Andreas Petersen (who also provided his voice as Jeff). Produced by Lewis Bowen, Joe Grosodonia, Merete Lund, Finn Petersen. This initially premiered at the Cinepocalypse Film Festival last year. Dark Star Pictures will release Power's Attack of the Demons in "virtual cinemas" on October 30th, then launches on VOD / DVD starting November 3rd this fall. Anyone curious to watch?