Official Trailer for 'Funny Pains' Doc About Comedian Wendi Starling

"A lot of times comedy takes a big idea and breaks it down into something meaningless – a joke – and makes it insignificant…" Passion River has debuted an official trailer for a documentary film titled Funny Pains, telling the story of comedian Wendi Starling. Director Jorgy Cruz explains that, "Funny Pains is a two-part love letter to NYC and to stand-up comedy; both which I love, respect and owe a lot to." Following Wendi Starling on her journey, we have complete access to all the ups and downs that come with pursuing comedy in NYC, how she deals with tragic old wounds, and how those wounds start to appear in her own material. A star-studded cast of famous comedians join her to share the real deal about the journey of being a comedian. Looks like there's plenty of good laughs in this, from all of her friends and from Wendi herself.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jorgy Cruz's documentary Funny Pains, direct from YouTube:

The film follows stand-up comedian Wendi Starling, whose career, working process and life are closely examined in the film, as she navigates one of the entertainment’s toughest, most competitive professions - all during the height of the #MeToo movement, feminism, and the infiltration of stand-up comedy by the politically correct. Above all else, the film delves into serious issues of sexual assault and mental health, with Starling revealing her not-so-private personal traumas. Funny Pains is directed by filmmaker Jorgy Cruz, making his feature directorial debut after editing features and camera operator work previously. This was originally set to premiere back in 2017. Passion River Films will finally release Cruz's doc Funny Pains direct-to-VOD starting May 26th coming soon this summer. For more info, visit the film's official website.