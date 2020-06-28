Official Trailer for 'Gamemaster' Doc About the Board Game Industry

"The worst thing you can do as a game designer is fall in love with one of your designs… which [does] not work." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled Gamemaster, marking the feature directorial debut of Charles Mruz. If you haven't noticed, the board game industry is rocking these days - not only with tons of new games and innovative ideas, but more and more people are playing more and more games. Gamemaster is a deep dive into the world of the thriving board game industry and the creators behind popular games. Featuring interviews with Klaus Teuber (The Settlers of Catan), Matt Leacock (Pandemic), and Elan Lee (Exploding Kittens). This looks like an entertaining and amusing doc, telling the story of these new game designers and all of the people who love games more than anything else.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Charles Mruz's documentary Gamemaster, direct from YouTube:

Gamemaster dives into the world of the board game industry and hones in on five-game designers who have had big success or are trying to breakthrough. Talking heads include Klaus Teuber (The Settlers of Catan), Matt Leacock (Pandemic,) and Elan Lee (Exploding Kittens). Gamemaster is directed by gaming fan / filmmaker Charles Mruz, making his feature directorial debut with this film after producing a short and other production work previously. Produced by Jimmy Nguyen, Wally Schrass, Kristopher Wile, Jason Rose, and Jennifer Tocquigny. This hasn't premiered at festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will release Mruz's Gamemaster doc direct-to-VOD starting on July 7th this summer. Who wants to play?