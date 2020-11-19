Official Trailer for 'Giving Voice' Doc Film About Student Monologues

"You have a lot of labels put on you… and somewhere in there is who you really are." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for Giving Voice, an award-winning documentary created by producers / filmmakers James D. Stern & Fernando Villena. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won an Audience Awards as the Festival Favorite. This film follows the annual August Wilson Monologue competition and the thousands of high schoolers who enter the competition for the opportunity to perform on Broadway. We've featured trailers for a few other doc films about these kind of events, including Don't Be Nice about a poetry slam team. Executive producer Viola Davis, with Fences co-star Denzel Washington, share the impact that Wilson’s timeless artistry and legacy has had on their careers and their hopes for the young people carrying it forward. The film also features the original song "Never Break" from John Legend. This looks like a deeply inspiring profile of passionate young people expressing themselves through words.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stern & Villena's doc Giving Voice, from Netflix's YouTube:

A new generation of performers is discovered in Giving Voice, which follows the emotional journey of six students as they advance through the high-stakes August Wilson Monologue Competition, an event which celebrates one of America’s preeminent playwrights. Every year, thousands of students from twelve cities across the United States perform the Pulitzer Prize winner's work (Fences, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) for a shot to perform on Broadway. Directors Jim Stern and Fernando Villena capture students discovering themselves and the world around them through Wilson’s "Century Cycle," a canon of ten plays portraying the 20th century African American experience. Giving Voice is co-directed by filmmakers James D. Stern (director of the docs Michael Jordan to the Max, The Year of the Yao, So Goes the Nation, Every Little Step, American Chaos) and Fernando Villena (director of the doc Any One of Us). This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it won an Audience Award there. Netflix will debut Stern & Villena's Giving Voice doc streaming exclusively starting December 11th this fall. Who wants to see this?