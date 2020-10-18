Official Trailer for 'Goff' Documentary About the Architect Bruce Goff

"I think there will be a day when we wish we still had many of his structures still standing." A teaser trailer is available for an intriguing documentary film titled Goff, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Britni Harris. It's not often we see films about architects, which already makes this unique. Bruce Goff was an American architect from the Midwest known as an Organic architect, best known for his eccentric designs that flew in the face of conventional architecture. His design philosophy came from the abstract term called, “continuous present,” coined by Gertrude Stein, which he described as living the past and present in one continuous stream. Goff thought that was the ideal of architecture, architecture that had no conventional beginning, middle or end but continued. Though well regarded in his time by Frank Lloyd Wright and cited as an influence by both Frank Gehry and Philip Johnson, Goff never attained the same level of canonization in the architectural world. With the future of Goff’s work uncertain, this documentary uncovers the mystery behind the man and the timeless nature of his designs. Plenty enough to intrigue me! I'm sold. Have a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Britni Harris' documentary Goff, from Vimeo (via SlashFilm):

Bruce Goff was one of the greatest American architects of the 20th century, but not many know of him. His unconventional perspective challenged stigmas about the Midwest’s inability to produce innovative work. A peer to Frank Lloyd Wright, his work had a profound influence on the next generation, including both Phillip Johnson and Frank Gehry. However, Goff’s willingness to explore unprecedented forms often solicited polarized perspectives of his work. And as a result of establishing his practice in an otherwise conservative landscape and his unabashed desire to experiment with the possibilities of form, much of his work has been left to decay or forgotten altogether. Goff explores the life of an iconoclast and chronicles the events that lead to the destruction and renewed interest of his memory and dwellings. Goff is directed by first-time filmmaker Britni Harris, making her feature directorial debut with this film after working various assistant production jobs previously. This originally premiered at the Architecture & Design Film Festival last year. No release date has been set yet. For more info + updates, visit the film's official website.