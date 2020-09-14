Official Trailer for 'Hail to the Deadites' Doc About 'Evil Dead' Fans

"There's not a day goes by that I don't think about it." DiggerFilms has debuted an official trailer for the documentary film Hail to the Deadites, another doc film about (horror) movie fans and their love for a particular franchise. From filmmaker Steve Villeneuve, Hail to the Deadites is a documentary about the fans of Sam Raimi's Evil Dead films and explores the classic franchise's undying and ever-growing popularity. Beside meeting with fans around the world, the 80 minutes documentary feature interviews with Evil Dead franchise cast members such as Bruce Campbell, Ted Raimi, Betsy Baker, Theresa Tilly, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManincor, Tom Sullivan, Dan Hicks, Kassie Wesley DePaiva, Sarah Berry, Rick Domeier & Bill Moseley. Evil Dead first opened in 1981, followed by the sequel / remake Evil Dead II in 1987, finishing the trilogy with Army of Darkness in 1992. All three are official cult classics in their own way, and they still rule.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steve Villeneuve's doc Hail to the Deadites, from YouTube:

Inspired by the 1981 horror classic's cult following, Hail to the Deadites is a documentary about the fans of the Evil Dead franchise. Through interviews with the cast, crew, collectors, fans, freaks and geeks, Hail to the Deadites seeks to illuminate the darkest reaches of the Evil Dead franchise's undying and still-growing popularity, a popularity that has spawned four films, a TV series, comic books, figurines, and surpassed even its creator's wildest dreams. Hail to the Deadites puts the spotlight on the fans that cultivated and spread this groovy pop-culture infection! It celebrates those who've celebrated the Evil Dead films! Hail to the Deadites is directed by editor / filmmaker Steve Villeneuve, director of the doc Under the Scares previously, as well as the indie horror film Stories of a Gravedigger. This just premiered at the Fantasia and FrightFest Film Festivals this year. No release date is set yet, but it's expected to arrive on VOD later this year after playing at more festivals. For more info, visit the film's official website. Who else loves Evil Dead?