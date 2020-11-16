Official Trailer for HBO's 'Baby God' Doc Questioning a Fertility Doctor

"Do you want to say that your father was a monster? And what does that say about you…?" HBO has unveiled an official trailer for a harrowing investigative documentary titled Baby God, made by filmmaker Hannah Olson. You may have heard of this story thanks to all the shocking headlines about the discovery. For more than 30 years, Dr. Quincy Fortier covertly used his own sperm — without his patients' knowledge or consent — to inseminate his fertility patients and impregnate them with his own DNA. Now his secret is out and his children seek the truth about his motives and try to make sense of their own identities. Not only does the film examine this man and why he might've done this, but it also spends time with all of the people who have his DNA in them. It's fascinating to see them grapple with the morals of his decision and how they must make sense of themselves after learning the truth. It's a haunting story and an intriguing examination.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hannah Olson's doc Baby God, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Hannah Olson's documentary Baby God presents a haunting probe into the work of infamous Nevada fertility specialist Dr. Quincy Fortier, a man who deceived countless women struggling to conceive by using his own sperm — without their knowledge or consent — to impregnate them. Recalling a time before sperm banks, when little was understood about DNA and inherited genetic traits, the film unravels egregious, once undetectable truths about Fortier's medical practice, as well as his alleged sexual abuse of family members. ‌Following several of his biological children as they grapple with new information about their origins and their own identities, the film examines the morality of one doctor who used science and status to exploit innumerable women — and further his own genetic legacy — over nearly half a century. Baby God is directed by American filmmaker Hannah Olson, making her first feature film after producing a few docs and directing a few episodes of the "Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr" doc series. It's also produced by Hannah Olson, executive produced by Heidi Ewing & Rachel Grady. This originally premiered at the Nantucket Film Festival (online) earlier this year. HBO will debut Olson's Baby God doc streaming exclusively starting on December 2nd. For more info, visit HBO.com. Curious to learn more?