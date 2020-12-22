Official Trailer for HBO's Documentary 'Tiger' Profiling Tiger Woods

"What has Tiger done to Tiger Woods?" HBO has revealed the full-length trailer for an epic biopic doc titled Tiger, described as a monumental and definitive look at the life of golf legend Tiger Woods. The doc will be released as a two-part "series" premiering together in January. Co-directed by doc filmmakers Matthew Hamachek & Matthew Heineman (of Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, and The Boy from Medellín). Tiger is driven by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo; Earl Woods' friend & biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger's first true love, Dina Parr; as well as Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence with her first-ever sit-down interview about their relationship. HBO says "Heineman and Hamachek provide viewers a definitively nuanced portrait of Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods." This series looks like it is definitely worth a watch.

Here's the full trailer (+ poster) for Hamachek & Heineman's doc Tiger, direct from HBO's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for HBO's Tiger doc series here, to see more footage again.

Tiger is a two-part documentary offering a revealing look at the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods. The series paints an intimate picture of the prodigy whose dedication and obsession with the game of golf not only took his fame and success to new heights, but also down a dark, spiraling road that eventually led to a legendary sports comeback, culminated by his victory at the 2019 Masters. It highlights never-before-seen-footage and interviews with those who know Tiger Woods best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend Sir Nick Faldo; his father Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; and Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence for the first time. Tiger is co-directed by acclaimed doc filmmakers Matthew Hamachek (editor on City of Ghosts, Amanda Knox, Cartel Land, Gideon's Army) and Matthew Heineman (director of Our Time, Escape Fire, Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, The Boy from Medellín). Exec produced by Alex Gibney, Trevor Davidoski, Jenna Millman, Stacey Offman, and Richard Perello. HBO will debut the Tiger series streaming starting in January 2021.