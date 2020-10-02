Official Trailer for Heidi Ewing's Acclaimed Film 'I Carry You With Me'

"I've been thinking about crossing over." Sony Pictures Classics has released the first official trailer for an acclaimed indie drama titled I Carry You With Me (or Te Llevo Conmigo in Spanish), which premiered to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Also playing at the New York Film Festival this fall, and is scheduled for release in early January. "Academy Award nominee Heidi Ewing's luminous, moving debut as a narrative filmmaker, follows a tender romance spanning decades. Starting in provincial Mexico and continuing as first Iván, then Gerardo, journey towards sharing a life together in New York City, I Carry You With Me is an intimate love story, as well as a soulful rumination on family, sacrifice, regret, and ultimately, hope." The film stars Armando Espitia, Christian Vázquez, and also features Michelle Rodríguez​. Described as "a searing saga… in which love is the binding force." Looks like a ravishing film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Heidi Ewing's I Carry You With Me, direct from SPC's YouTube:

Ambition and societal pressure propel an aspiring chef to leave his soulmate behind in Mexico and make the treacherous journey up to New York City, where life will never be the same. Based on true love, this decades spanning romance begins in Mexico between an aspiring chef and a teacher. Their lives restart in incredible ways as societal pressure propels the couple to embark on a treacherous journey to New York with dreams, hopes, and memories in tow. I Carry You With Me, and also known as Te Llevo Conmigo in Spanish, is directed by American filmmaker Heidi Ewing, making her first narrative feature after directing many doc films including The Boys of Baraka, Jesus Camp, 12th & Delaware, Detropia, Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You, and One of Us previously. The screenplay is written by Heidi Ewing and Alan Page. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Sony Classics will release Ewing's I Carry You With Me in select US theaters on January 8th, 2021 at the start of next year. Who's interested?