Official Trailer for 'Hello World' Documentary About Bias in Software

"It's just code." Gravitas has released an official trailer for Hello World, an indie documentary about bias in coding and building more diverse programming teams. A good double feature with Coded Bias, another doc film this year about bias and prejudice being worked right into software and algorithms. The film delves into the history of software development that originally started as a woman-led industry but has evolved into a majority white male and Asian dominated industry. It tackles the tough topic of why women as well as black and latinx people don’t pursue software careers. By demystifying the profession, the film encourages people from every background into joining this generationally changing profession. The film hopes that by telling the truth about the problem of diversity and inclusion in software development while encouraging a new generation of developers might ultimately achieve greater change sooner than later. Check it out below.

Here's two official trailers (+ a poster) for Shawn Wildermuth's doc Hello World, direct from YouTube:

Hello World is directed by coder / filmmaker Shawn Wildermuth, making his first feature film after the short Drawn to the Hub previously. This premiered at a few film festivals this year. Gravitas will release Wildermuth's Hello World doc direct-to-VOD starting on December 15th this month. For more info, visit the film's official website.