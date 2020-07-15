Official US Trailer for 'Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful' Doc

"I love women. There is nothing I love more." Kino Lorber has released an official trailer for a photography documentary titled Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful, profiling the controversial and iconic German photographer and his work over so many years. This first premiered at the (virtual) Tribeca Film Festival earlier in the year. This "wildly entertaining new documentary on the legendary, controversial and influential photographer" is being released this summer to celebrate his 100th birthday. The film includes candid interviews with many of his subjects: Grace Jones, Charlotte Rampling, Isabella Rossellini, Marianne Faithfull and Hanna Schygulla; fashion icons Anna Wintour, Claudia Schiffer, Nadja Auermann; as well as his wife and creative partner June Newton (known as Alice Springs from her photography). Susan Sontag, in a pointed exchange with Newtown, broadcast on French television, raises the question of the photographer's alleged misogyny. Looks like a very provocative film about an acclaimed, horny artist who didn't hold back.

Official trailer for Gero von Boehm's doc Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful, from YouTube:

As one of the 20th century's masters of photography, Helmut Newton made a name for himself exploring and elevating the female form through his striking, often nude images. Newton imbued fashion imagery with narrative depth and gave context to his subjects by creating stylized, dreamlike scenes that were disturbing, ambiguous, and bold. Critics questioned whether the women in his photos were treated as powerful icons or as submissive erotic objects - or as both. The film is an eye-popping romp through five decades filled with treasure troves of rare home videos, behind-the-scenes archival footage, and countless, strikingly beautiful photographs that track his early beginnings in Berlin to eventual cult status. Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful is directed by German doc filmmaker Gero von Boehm, director of the doc films Hamlet in Hollywood, Portrait of Bettina Rheims, and Das Adlon, along with a lot of TV docs and other TV work previously. This originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Kino Lorber will release the doc in "virtual cinemas" starting on July 24th this month. Who's interested in this?