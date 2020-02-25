MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for 'Highline' Doc About Five Friends Trekking in Utah

by
February 25, 2020
Source: YouTube

Highline Trailer

"It awakened me. It awakened my soul." 1091 Media has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Highline, made by outdoors filmmaker / cinematographer Chris Smead. Five friends embark on a ten-day journey on the incredible Uinta Highline Trail in the mountains of northern Utah (find the trail head on Google Maps). Who doesn't love nature? Together they discover adventure and explore the history of the area. Along the way, you learn more about these hikers, and how they succeeded in life even when the odds were stacked against them. The doc film touches on some heavy subject matter, including PTSD recovery, addiction recovery, and much more. This seems to be more than just a film about hiking, or friends, or the outdoors, with conversations that bring up many more intimate and challenging topics. Give this one a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Smead's documentary Highline, direct from 1091's YouTube:

Highline Poster

Ten days. Five friends. One trek across Utah's Uinta Highline Trail. Chris Smead's documentary Highline follows 5 hikers as they traverse a lesser known mountain range in Utah callled the Uinta. Viewers will experience the adventures and challenges along the way. Local archaeologist Tom Flanigan adds another layer of depth to the experience by sharing stories from the past and conveying the importance of this lesser known place. As the story progresses, viewers begin to learn more about the hikers, and why they choose to hike for days, weeks, and even months at a time. Highline is directed & edited by filmmaker / editor / cinematographer Chris Smead, director of the short doc The High Sierra Trail previously, now making his feature debut. This hasn't premiered at any film fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1091 will release Smead's Highline doc direct-to-VOD starting April 7th coming this spring. Looks inspiring to you?

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net