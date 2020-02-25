Official Trailer for 'Highline' Doc About Five Friends Trekking in Utah

"It awakened me. It awakened my soul." 1091 Media has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Highline, made by outdoors filmmaker / cinematographer Chris Smead. Five friends embark on a ten-day journey on the incredible Uinta Highline Trail in the mountains of northern Utah (find the trail head on Google Maps). Who doesn't love nature? Together they discover adventure and explore the history of the area. Along the way, you learn more about these hikers, and how they succeeded in life even when the odds were stacked against them. The doc film touches on some heavy subject matter, including PTSD recovery, addiction recovery, and much more. This seems to be more than just a film about hiking, or friends, or the outdoors, with conversations that bring up many more intimate and challenging topics. Give this one a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Smead's documentary Highline, direct from 1091's YouTube:

Ten days. Five friends. One trek across Utah's Uinta Highline Trail. Chris Smead's documentary Highline follows 5 hikers as they traverse a lesser known mountain range in Utah callled the Uinta. Viewers will experience the adventures and challenges along the way. Local archaeologist Tom Flanigan adds another layer of depth to the experience by sharing stories from the past and conveying the importance of this lesser known place. As the story progresses, viewers begin to learn more about the hikers, and why they choose to hike for days, weeks, and even months at a time. Highline is directed & edited by filmmaker / editor / cinematographer Chris Smead, director of the short doc The High Sierra Trail previously, now making his feature debut. This hasn't premiered at any film fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1091 will release Smead's Highline doc direct-to-VOD starting April 7th coming this spring. Looks inspiring to you?