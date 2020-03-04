Official Trailer for 'Himalayan Ice' Doc About an Ice Climbing Challenge

"You have no idea what you're getting into…" 1091 Media has unveiled an official trailer for an adventure documentary titled Himalayan ice, which will be debuting on VOD next month. This radical documentary is about a group of climbers / mountaineers who head to India to explore one of the most remote valleys in the Indian Himalaya with local climber Karn Kowshik. The film follows their journey into the Spiti Valley, where they try to start an ice climbing movement with the local population. What they found was perhaps "the biggest treasure trove of unclimbed ice in all the Himalayas." Ice climbing is an especially dangerous sport, there are more dangers than regular rock climbing, but that's what makes it such an exhilarating and admirable activity. As a mountain geek myself, this looks like an awesome documentary to discover & enjoy.

Here's the official trailer for Ari Novak & Austin Schmitz's doc Himalayan Ice, direct from YouTube:

In December 2018, alpinists Ari Novak and Karsten Delap set out for India to explore one of the most remote valleys in the Indian Himalaya with local climber Karn Kowshik. Their goal was to meet with the indigenous population of the Spiti Valley and try to support local ice climbing. What they found was perhaps the biggest treasure trove of unclimbed ice in all the Himalaya. Himalayan Ice tells the history-making story of their journey to put up 9 first ascents and start an ice climbing movement by the local population. From their journey to the valley along the most treacherous road on earth to walking amongst Snow Leopards, the expedition was anything but expected. Himalayan Ice is co-directed by adventurists / filmmakers Ari Novak (director of films including Crossing White Lines, PawParazzi, and Sk8 Dawg) & Austin Schmitz (his feature directorial debut). This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1091 will release Himalayan Ice direct-to-VOD starting on April 21st this spring. Interested?