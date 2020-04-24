Official Trailer for Historical Epic, Experiential Horror 'Sword of God'

"He wanted to destroy the kingdom I've been building my whole life." Film Movement has released the US trailer for a Polish historical epic titled Sword of God, which originally premiered at a Polish film festival in 2018. It also played at Cinepocalypse, and the Fantastic Film Festival Australia last year. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Bartosz Konopka, this genre-bending historical epic has been hailed as a "stunning showcase of experiential horror." Two men in the early Middle Ages come to a pagan land: one to bring Christianity, the other to find his way of living. They choose two different ways of reaching the pagans. In the fight between dialogue and force, one of them will die. This stars Krzysztof Pieczynski, Karol Bernacki, Wiktoria Gorodecka, Jacek Koman, Jan Bijvoet, and Jeroen Perceval. It looks crazy violent and intense as all hell, perhaps a taste of what things were really like back in the middle ages.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Bartosz Konopka's Sword of God, direct from FM's YouTube:

In the early Middle Ages, a contingent of knights embarks on a dangerous journey to spread Christianity and baptize the pagan inhabitants of an isolated village hidden deep in the mountains of a faraway island. After being shipwrecked, the only two survivors set out to complete their mission, but as they attempt to convert the tribe, their diverging beliefs put them at odds with one another. Soon, love is confronted with hate, peace with violence, sanity with madness, and redemption with damnation. Sword of God, originally known as Krew Boga in Polish, is directed by award-winning Polish filmmaker Bartosz Konopka, making his second feature film after Fear of Falling previously; he has also directed numerous documentaries and TV shows including "Maly Grand Hotel" and "The Woods". The screenplay is written by Bartosz Konopka, Przemyslaw Nowakowski, and Anna Wydra. This first premiered at the Gdynia Polish Film Festival in 2018. Film Movement will debut Konopka's Sword of God streaming starting May 1st. Visit their official website.