Official Trailer for 'Honey Bee' Human Trafficking Dramatic Thriller

"Time is money, let's go." Syndicado has debuted the official US trailer for a Canadian film titled Honey Bee, the first feature from acclaimed doc filmmaker Rama Rau (League of Exotique Dancers, No Place to Hide). This premiered at the Whistler Film Festival in 2018, and is getting a VOD release this month in the US. Honey Bee is an unpredictable tale of survival that follows the journey of quick-witted "Honey Bee", an underage truck stop sex worker ensnared by her ruthless Romeo-pimp boyfriend. Unwittingly, she is taken into foster care with her new family, Louise and Christian, in a remote rural area in Northern Canada where she discovers there might be more to life than the hand she's been dealt. Rau needed to tell this story as a fictionalized drama because to tell the real stories would put the lives of these girls at risk. Starring Julia Sarah Stone, Martha Plimpton, Peter Outerbridge, Steven Love, and Michelle McLeod. This is a great trailer - gets right to the point and doesn't give away too much, but still intriguing enough to captivate.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Rama Rau's Honey Bee, direct from Vimeo (via BGPR):

Tells the story of Natalie "Honey Bee" Sorensen (Julia Sarah Stone), an underage truck stop prostitute trapped in a human trafficking ring until she is transplanted into foster care in remote Northern Ontario and forced to confront her identity. Honey Bee is directed by Canadian filmmaker Rama Rau (aka Rama Rau-Swaroop), making her first narrative feature after directing the doc films The Market, No Place to Hide: The Rehtaeh Parsons Story, League of Exotique Dancers, and The Daughter Tree previously, as well as one short. The screenplay is written by Bonnie Fairweather and Kathleen Hepburn. It's produced by Sally Karam. This first premiered at the Whistler Film Festival in late 2018, and already opened in Canada last year. Rau's Honey Bee will finally debut on VOD in the US starting on November 10th this fall. Intrigued?