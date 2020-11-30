Official Trailer for Horror Cinema Documentary 'Tales of the Uncanny'

"There's something about that human desire to want to tell scary stories to each other." Severin Films has released a new official trailer for a horror documentary titled Tales of the Uncanny with the subtitle: The Ultimate Survey of Anthology Horror. The doc film is a collection of interviews and conversations with over 60 horror writers, directors and scholars discussing their love of and fear of the many horror anthology collections. Essentially a cinema studies film about how unique and scary "short-form horror" is, especially when they package multiple strange stories into one spooky presentation. Anthology films have been a part of cinema history for a long time, and this doc looks back at everything having to do with horror. Described as "a candid discussion of the very best portmanteaus in fright film/TV history." Sounds scary! It looks like a great double feature companion to any/every horror anthology film ever made. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster0 for David Gregory's doc Tales of the Uncanny, from YouTube:

What began as a modest Bonus Feature for the Special Edition Blu-ray of The Theatre Bizarre became – when Covid hit – an international Zoom-enabled documentary on the evolution, challenges and all-time Top 5 greatest anthologies – and segments – in horror. Severin Films chief David Gregory and House Of Psychotic Women author Kier-La Janisse query a global roster of more than 60 horror writers, directors and scholars that include Eli Roth, Joe Dante, Mark Hartley, Mick Garris, Ernest Dickerson, Joko Anwar, Ramsey Campbell, David DeCoteau, Kim Newman, Jovanka Vuckovic, Luigi Cozzi, Tom Savini, Jenn Wexler, Larry Fessenden, Richard Stanley, Brian Trenchard-Smith, Brian Yuzna, Gary Sherman, Rebekah McKendry and Peter Strickland in a candid discussion of the very best portmanteaus in fright film/TV history. Tales of the Uncanny is directed by veteran horror filmmaker David Gregory, director of the doc films em>What's in the Basket?, Lost Soul, Bonded by Blood, Master of Dark Shadows, and Blood & Flesh: The Reel Life & Ghastly Death of Al Adamson previously. This already opened in the UK in October. Severin Films has also released Tales of the Uncanny direct-to-Blu-ray to watch now. For more info, visit their site.