Official Trailer for Horror Comedy 'Limbo' - Murderer on Trial in Hell

"There is no way that this low life's getting into Heaven whilst I'm stuck here." Uncork'd Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie horror comedy called Limbo, the latest from indie filmmaker Mark Young. The high concept, low budget film is about a murderer who dies and finds himself on trial in Hell, caught between a bitter prosecutor and an inexperienced defense attorney. The entire setup is based around being in "limbo" with a colorful cast of characters. James Purefoy stars a Lucifer, with Lucian Charles Collier as Balthazar, plus Veronica Cartwright, Rebekah Kennedy, Scottie Thompson, Peter Jacobson, Lauryn Canny, Richard Riehle, and Lew Temple. This look that bad, but doesn't look that good either.

Here's the first official trailer (+ new poster) for Mark Young's Limbo, direct from YouTube:

A murderer named Jimmy (Lew Temple) finds himself on trial in Hell, caught between a bitter prosecutor and an inexperienced defense attorney. Limbo is both written and directed by American artist / filmmaker Mark Young, director of the films Southern Gothic, Tooth and Nail, The Killing Jar, Concrete Burn, Feral, and Rebirth previously. Produced by Christos Bitsakos, Brett Kerr, John Landolfi, Lena Roklin, and Mark Young. This initially premiered at the Beverly Hills Film Festival last year. Uncork'd Ent will release Young's Limbo direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on August 8th this summer. Is anyone interested in watching this?