Official Trailer for Horror 'Murder in the Woods' Featuring Danny Trejo

"Killer's in the house!" Rezinate Pics has unveiled a trailer for an indie horror film called Murder in the Woods, which is finally releasing this fall after first premiering a few years ago. This "cabin in the woods" horror is about a group of teens who arrive at a mysterious cabin and soon discover the dark secret it holds, which forces them to fight for their lives. Director Luis Iga explains his intentions: "This film showcases the talents of our young diverse cast and I'm proud to say that we have made the first 'All American Slasher' with a full diverse cast in non-stereotypical roles." This stars José Julián, Jeanette Samano, Chelsea Rendon, Catherine Toribio, Kade Wise, Jordan Diambrini, Soledad St. Hilaire, and Rolando Molina, plus Danny Trejo as Sheriff Lorenzo. In my opinion, it looks especially unoriginal and redundant.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Luis Iga's Murder in the Woods, direct from YouTube:

Soon after arriving to a mysterious cabin in the woods, a group of teens discover the dark secret it holds, which forces them to fight for their lives… Murder in the Woods is directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Luis Iga, making his feature directorial debut with this film after directing numerous short films and other TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Yelyna De Leon. Produced by both Luis Iga and Yelyna De Leon. This initially premiered at the Obscura Film Festival in Germany back in 2018. Rezinate Pictures will release Iga's Murder in the Woods in select US theaters starting on August 14th, then on VOD starting September 18th this fall. For more info, visit the film's official website. Anyone interested in this?