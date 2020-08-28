First Trailer for Horror 'The Dark and The Wicked' with Marin Ireland

"What if she saw something… Out there?" RLJE Films & Shudder have released an official trailer for The Dark and The Wicked, the latest horror film from filmmaker Bryan Bertino, known for his horror films The Strangers and The Monster previously. This is premiering at the Fantasia Film Festival this month, and will be available to watch on VOD later this fall. On a secluded farm in a nondescript rural town, a man is slowly dying. His family gathers to mourn, and soon a darkness grows, marked by waking nightmares and a growing sense that something evil is taking over the family. Marin Ireland (from Hell or High Water, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Light From Light) stars in this, along with Michael Abbott Jr., Xander Berkeley, Lynn Andrews, Julie Oliver-Touchstone, and Tom Nowicki. This starts out like any other small town supernatural thriller, but gets seriously scary as more is revealed. What in the hell is out there?!

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bryan Bertino's The Dark and The Wicked, direct from YouTube:

On a secluded farm, a man is slowly dying. Bedridden and fighting through his final breaths, his wife is slowly succumbing to overwhelming grief. To help their mother and say goodbye to their father, siblings Louise (Marin Ireland) and Michael (Michael Abbott Jr.) return to their family farm. It doesn't take long for them to see that something's wrong with mom—something more than her heavy sorrow. Gradually, as their own grief mounts, Louise and Michael begin suffering from a darkness similar to their mother's, marked by waking nightmares and a growing sense that something evil is taking over their family. The Dark and The Wicked is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Bryan Bertino, director of the films The Strangers, Mockingbird, and The Monster previously, and also a producer on The Blackcoat's Daughter. This is premiering at the Fantasia Film Festival this month. RLJE and Shudder will debut Bertino's The Dark and The Wicked in theaters + on VOD starting November 6th this fall. Scared?