Official Trailer for 'I Am Greta' Documentary About the Earth Activist

"I don't care about being popular. I care about climate justice." Hulu has debuted the official trailer for a documentary titled I Am Greta, formerly known as just Greta, telling the story of inspiring climate activist Greta Thunberg from Sweden. The vibrant documentary follows teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on her international crusade to get people to listen to scientists about the world's environmental problems. It begins with her school strike that started in 2018, all by herself, and follows her around the world over the next two years as she becomes an international icon for climate change. It also shows as much as people love her, they also hate her - and they just can't stand to see someone speaking truth to power. I saw this at the Venice Film Festival where it premiered and I loved it, saying in my review that it is "a deeply satisfying watch. It really moved me to tears." I hope the film inspires more people to get out fight to save this planet.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nathan Grossman's doc I Am Greta, from Hulu's YouTube:

The story of Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is told through compelling, never-before-seen footage in this intimate documentary from Swedish director Nathan Grossman. Starting with her one-person school strike for climate action outside the Swedish Parliament, Grossman follows Greta—a shy student with Asperger’s—in her rise to prominence and her galvanizing global impact as she sparks school strikes around the world. The film culminates with her extraordinary wind-powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City. I Am Greta is directed by Swedish filmmaker Nathan Grossman, making his first feature after working as a DP for The Beautiful Game and editor on a few other doc films. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival (read our review). Hulu will release Grossman's doc I Am Greta streaming starting November 13th later this fall. A must see.