Official Trailer for 'If Not Now, When?' About Bonds Between Friends

"What is it that you want? Dreams or desires?" "I've put family before my dream… I want both." Vertical Ent. has released the official trailer for an indie drama titled If Not Now, When?, made by two talented actresses jumping into filmmaking co-directing their first feature film. Tamara Bass and Meagan Good both directed the film, from a screenplay by Tamara Bass, and both also star in it as well. Four friends, who met in high school and are bonded by an event, are suddenly forced back together when one of them suffers a crisis. Also starring Meagan Holder, Mekia Cox, Lexi Underwood, and Niles Fitch. "For us, this film represents more than just a chance Black actresses to play lead roles, side by side; it represents a shift in storytelling. If we can break through the barriers of only being seen in a particular light, we believe we have the ability to change the way our stories are told from here on out." That sounds like it is worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Meagan Good & Tamara Bass' If Not Now, When?, from YouTube:

Four friends, who met in high school and are bonded by an event, are suddenly forced back together when one of them suffers a crisis. It’s a story of love, forgiveness and the incredible bond between women. Directors Statement: "When Tamara wrote If Not Now, When? and presented it as a project that could mark Krazy Actress Productions' first feature film, we knew that we were putting into the world, not only the type of movie that shaped us, but the type that represented the films we wanted to contribute to the community." If Not Now, When? is co-directed by American actors-turned-filmmakers Tamara Bass & Meagan Good, both making their feature directorial debut with this film after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Tamara Bass. Produced by Tamara Bass, Meagan Good, Sway, Rizi Timane, and Datari Turner. This originally premiered at the LA Femme Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will release If Not Now, When? in select theaters + on VOD starting January 8th, 2021 just after New Years. Anyone interested?