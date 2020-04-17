Official Trailer for Indie Apocalyptic Survival Thriller 'Finding Eden'

"They don't want to share…" Freestyle DM has unveiled an official trailer for an indie sci-fi survival thriller called Finding Eden, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Rodney Aquino. The film was finished a few years ago and has been awaiting a release, and will be available on VOD starting in May to watch at home. The earth is dying, and those still alive must fight to survive within the wake of unrivaled disasters. The apocalyptic event in Finding Eden is Earth shifting off its axis, causing disasters all over the world that turn the planet into a wasteland. The film features an ensemble cast including Jason Sutton, Joseph Gatt, Tom Proctor, Kelly Rose, Yindra Zayas, Raul Colon, Kris Kozlowski, and Michael Campion. This is one of those films where the concept is out of the league of the filmmaking. I really wish this was better than it looks, because man oh man it looks pretty bad – even with bow-&-arrow-Jesus in it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rodney Luis Aquino's Finding Eden, direct from YouTube:

Finding Eden tells the story of an Earth that begins dying when it shifts off its axis – and what happens when survivors must fight to survive in the dire wastelands within the wake of unrivaled disasters. Adam is one of those men. He protects his family at all costs, but when they're suddenly taken, Adam stops at nothing to rescue them from the evils of the new world. When Adam crosses paths with Fred -- another man on a mission to protect his people – he is set on a course to save his wife and son from the grips of a psychopath known as Donner, and ultimately lead them to safety. Finding Eden is directed by American filmmaker Rodney Luis Aquino, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films and lots of other production work previously. The screenplay is written by Kraig Swisher. Produced by Rodney Luis Aquino, Alex Frasier, Tom Proctor, and Kraig Swisher. The film originally premiered in 2017. Freestyle will release Aquino's Finding Eden direct-to-VOD starting May 12th. For more, visit the film's official website.