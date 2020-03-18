Official Trailer for Indie 'International Falls' Featuring Rachael Harris

"If you want to get to my level, you just get nice and mediocre." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for an indie small town dramedy titled International Falls, the latest film from up-and-coming filmmaker Amber McGinnis (also of The Company We Keep). This premiered at the Atlanta Film & Video Festival, along with the Seattle & Nashville Film Festivals last year. A woman stuck in a small, snowbound border town has dreams of doing comedy when she meets a washed up, burned out comedian with dreams of doing anything else. One review states, "International Falls has a similar feel to Fargo… It will leave you feeling both sad and supremely satisfied." Starring real-life comedian / actress Rachael Harris, with Rob Huebel, Mindy Sterling, Erik Griffin, Matthew Glave, & Kevin Nealon. Looks charming and funny.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Amber McGinnis' International Falls, direct from YouTube:

Dee (Rachael Harris) is a middle-aged wife and mom stuck in a boring job and a broken marriage in International Falls, Minnesota. A comedy nerd with a secret dream of getting on stage, her only escape comes in the form of no-name touring comics performing in the hotel where she works. International Falls is directed by American filmmaker Amber McGinnis, making her second feature film after The Company We Keep previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Thomas Ward. This first premiered at the Atlanta Film and Video Festival last year. Gravitas will release McGinnis' International Falls direct-to-VOD starting on March 20th this month. For more info, visit the film's official website. Look any good?