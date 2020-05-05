Official Trailer for 'Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo' Documentary

"I made a promise to myself: start trying to do good." Universal + Trailblazers have unveiled the official trailer for a documentary called Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo, revealing the extraordinary life journey of Hollywood's most unlikely hero, Danny Trejo. The film originally premiered at the Calgary Film Festival, and also played at the Raindance & Mill Valley Film Festivals last year. From an early life of drugs, armed robbery and hard prison time, to the red carpets of Hollywood blockbusters and helping troubled addicts, Danny gives a firsthand account of one of the greatest transformations of human character ever put to film. The documentary seems to be an inspiring look at how to change yourself, and overcome hard times in the past to not only achieve success, but be a person that everyone loves. Be good and change the world. Looks like a comprehensive film that is filled with stories galore about how charming Trejo is. Check it out.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Brett Harvey's doc Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo, from YouTube:

Having spent 71 years starring in a personal expedition that outshines any Hollywood fiction, Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo, is the shocking story of one man’s capacity to overcome his demons, only to discover redemption through the most unlikely of journeys. Through the exploration of his old stomping ground and the supporting cast of family, friends and some of the world’s biggest stars, join Danny Trejo as he delivers a raw and sobering account of his transformation from a hardened criminal to celebrated Hollywood icon and a beloved friend of all who cross his path. Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo is directed by Canadian cinematographer / filmmaker Brett Harvey, director of the doc films The Union: The Business Behind Getting High, The Culture High, and Ice Guardians previously. This first premiered at the Calgary Film Festival last year. Trailblazers will release Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo direct-to-VOD starting on July 7th this summer. For more updates, follow @TrejoDoc. Or follow Danny @officialDannyT.