Official Trailer for Intense Revenge Western 'The Flood' from Australia

"Destroy me? They made me." Madman Films has released an official Australian trailer for The Flood, an intense revenge western thriller from Australia directly confronting their racism towards aboriginals. "A tale of retribution, revenge, redemption and reconciliation." This film recently premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival a few months back, and it arrives in Australia in January coming up soon. Set during World War II, when a woman's husband, daughter, land and innocence are ripped from her, she embarks on a brutal journey of retribution and revenge. Starring Alexis Lane as Jarah Banganha, along with Shaka Cook, Dean Kyrwood, Dalara Williams, Karen Garnsey, Peter McAllum, Simone Landers, and Aaron Jeffery. Whoa this looks damn good! Seems to be a more gritty genre action film take on Australia's racism than the emotional dramas they've been making recently. That bar scene at the end of this! Hell yes.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Victoria Wharfe McIntyre's The Flood, direct from YouTube:

Set during WWII this is the story of Jarah's (Alexis Lane) coming-of-age in a brutal and lawless land - growing from a sweet child to a strong, independent and ferocious woman taking on Australia’s corrupt and bigoted system one bad guy at a time. In the best tradition of the gunslinging outlaw, when the enigmatic Jarah is pushed to the limit she explodes in a fury of retribution. But for a revenge western there is a surprising series of twists and turns. The Flood is both written and directed by writer / producer / filmmaker Victoria Wharfe McIntyre, making her feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. This recently premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival this year, but hasn't played anywhere else yet. Madman Films will release Wharfe McIntyre's The Flood direct-to-DVD + VOD starting in January 2021. No other international release dates are set yet - stay tuned for more. Who's interested?