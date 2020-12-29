Official Trailer for Intriguing Gig Economy Quantum Sci-Fi Film 'Lapsis'

"I'm just out here working like everybody else, man." Film Movement has released an official trailer for an intriguing indie sci-fi film titled Lapsis, made by filmmaker Noah Hutton. This originally premiered at the Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, and it also played at the Nashville, Scottsdale, Mill Valley, Virginia, and St. Louis Film Festivals (virtually) throughout this year. Struggling to support himself and his ailing younger brother, delivery man Ray takes a strange job as a "cabler" in a strange new realm of the gig economy. This film is set in an alternate reality where the quantum computing revolution has begun, but they need to hire people to connect the cables for miles between huge magnetic cubes. Called "a smart class-conscious sci-fi parable" by THR, Lapsis is a darkly comic and very timely look at the gig economy and the failed utopian promises of big tech. Starring Dean Imperial, Madeline Wise, Babe Howard, Arliss Howard, and Ivory Aquino. This is right up my alley, and looks very witty and clever and original. "Enjoy the madness."

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Noah Hutton's Lapsis, direct from FM's YouTube:

New York, an alternate present: the quantum computing revolution has begun and investors are lining their pockets in the quantum trading market. Building the network requires miles of infrastructure to be laid between huge magnetic cubes by "cablers" - unprotected gig workers who compete against robots to pull simple wires over rough terrain. Queens delivery man Ray Tincelli (Dean Imperial) is skeptical of new technology, and the buy-in to start cabling is steep, but he struggles to support himself and his ailing younger brother, who suffers from a mysterious illness. So when Ray scores a shady permit, he believes their fortunes may have finally changed. What he doesn't expect is to be pulled into a conspiracy involving hostile cablers, corporate greed, and the mysterious "Lapsis" who may have previously owned his permit. Lapsis is both written and directed by indie American filmmaker Noah Hutton, director of the film Mosaic previously, as well as the doc features Crude Independence, More to Live For, King for Two Days, Deep Time, and In Silico. This first premiered Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival earlier this year. Film Movement will release Hutton's Lapsis in "virtual cinemas" on February 12th, 2021 this winter. Visit the film's site.