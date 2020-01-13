Official Trailer for Iranian-American RomCom Film 'A Simple Wedding'

"Don't you want to get married before I die?" Blue Fox Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled A Simple Wedding, which premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2018 and also played at the San Diego & Austin Film Festivals. A Simple Wedding is the feature directorial debut of Iranian-American filmmaker Sara Zandieh, telling a personal story about an Iranian-American woman who meets a bisexual man and falls in love with him. When she tries to plan the wedding, things get chaotic when her parents discover they're already living together before marriage. Starring Tara Grammy, Christopher O'Shea, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Rita Wilson, Maz Jobrani, Peter Mackenzie, James Eckhouse, Houshang Touzie, and Jaleh Modjallel. This looks extra cheesy, but still charming and fun.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Sara Zandieh's A Simple Wedding, direct from YouTube:

Iranian-American Nousha has a habit of sabotaging her relationships, frustrating her parents - she’s their only hope for a real Persian wedding. Then Nousha meets Alex, a bisexual artist, activist and DJ living in an old warehouse. Nousha falls fast, but when her parents discover that she and Alex are living together before marriage, chaos unfolds - leading to a wedding that’s anything but simple. A Simple Wedding is directed by Iranian-American producer / filmmaker Sara Zandieh, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This originally premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2018. The screenplay is written by Stephanie Wu and Sara Zandieh. Blue Fox Ent. will release Zandieh's A Simple Wedding in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 14th, 2020, this Valentine's Day, coming up.