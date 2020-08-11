Official Trailer for Isabel Sandoval's Love Story Drama 'Lingua Franca'

"You're safe now… you're here with me." "You don't know what you're talking about." Array has released an official trailer for the indie drama titled Lingua Franca, the third feature made by filmmaker Isabel Sandoval. This premiered last year at the Venice Film Festival in the Venice Days sidebar, becoming the first film directed by and starring an openly trans woman of color to screen in competition. It also played at the London Film Festival, and was supposed to play at this year's SXSW Film Festival. The film is a love story between an undocumented, transgender, Filipina caregiver and a Russian-Jewish slaughterhouse worker in Brooklyn. "Sensual and provocative, Lingua Franca is an unflinchingly candid chronicle of a disempowered woman's political and sexual awakening." The film stars Isabel Sandoval, Eamon Farren, Lynn Cohen, Ivory Aquino, and Lev Gorn. This looks ravishing - intimate and authentic, more than a story about love.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Isabel Sandoval's Lingua Franca, direct from YouTube:

Lingua Franca follows the story of an undocumented Filipina trans woman named Olivia (Sandoval), who is the live-in caregiver for Olga (Lynn Cohen), an elderly Russian woman risiding in Brooklyn's Brighton Beach neighborhood. Olivia's main priority is to secure a green card to stay in America, but when she unexpectedly becomes romantically involved with Olga's adult grandson Alex (Eamon Farren), issues involving identity, civil rights, and immigration troubles threaten Olivia's very existence. Lingua Franca is both written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Isabel Sandoval, director of the films Señorita and Apparition previously. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival in the Venice Days sidebar last year, the first film directed by and starring an openly trans woman of color to screen in competition. Netflix will release Sandoval's Lingua Franca streaming exclusively starting on August 26th this summer. Intrigued?