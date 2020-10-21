First Trailer for Italian Drama 'The Life Ahead' Starring Sophia Loren

"It is precisely when you give up hope that good things happen." Netflix has released an official trailer for The Life Ahead, an emotional Italian drama made by filmmaker Edoardo Ponti starring the one-and-only glorious Sophia Loren. A contemporary adaptation of the international bestseller "The Life Before Us" by Romain Gary. In seaside Italy, a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business takes in a 12-year-old street kid who recently robbed her. the two lonely individuals find an unlikely family in each other through a deep and unconventional bond. In addition to Loren, the cast also includes Ibrahima Gueye, Renato Carpentieri, Iosif Diego Pirvu, Massimiliano Rossi, Abril Zamora, and Babak Karimi. This looks like a deeply moving and inspiring story of humility and empathy, something we all need more of right now. I have to say - I am very interested in watching. This looks wonderful, and of course now I also want to go visit Bari, too.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Edoardo Ponti's The Life Ahead, from Netflix's YouTube:

In the colorful Italian port city of Bari, the streetwise 12-year-old Senegalese orphan Momo (Ibrahima Gueye) has ambitions to make his fortune in the underworld of the town's shady alleyways. One day, he steals a bag of items from the elderly Madame Rosa (Sophia Loren), a Holocaust survivor who makes a meager living in a daycare helping raise the children of prostitutes with whom she once shared the streets. When Momo is forced to apologize to Rosa, she reluctantly agrees to take him in temporarily and the two lonely individuals find an unlikely family in each other through a deep and unconventional bond. The kindred spirits become connected to a common destiny that will change the course of their lives. The Life Ahead, also titled La vita davanti a sé in Italian, is directed by Swiss filmmaker Edoardo Ponti, director of the films Between Strangers and Coming & Going previously. The screenplay is written by Edoardo Ponti and Ugo Chiti, based on Romain Gary's novel "The Life Before Us" published in 1975 under a pseudonym. Netflix will release Ponti's The Life Ahead streaming worldwide on November 13th coming up. Interested?