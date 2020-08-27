Official Trailer for Jeff Orlowski's Important Doc 'The Social Dilemma'

"They are completely clueless." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for an important documentary titled The Social Dilemma, made by one of my favorite doc filmmakers - Jeff Orlowski (read my Sundance interview with him). This film is a spiritual sequel to The Great Hack on Netflix (here) from last year that also discusses how our data is being used against us. But it's also the logical next-step for Orlowski after he made two docs about climate change (Chasing Ice, Chasing Coral) and kept encountering ignorance. This documentary sits down with former execs for tech companies and other insiders who explain exactly how they programmed social media to work like a drug, and how this is reshaping and tearing apart society. I saw this film at Sundance and it's so damn important - the honest truth about how bad social media is and how we need to quit. This doc includes a narrative story starring Skyler Gisondo - hence why he's in this.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Jeff Orlowski's doc The Social Dilemma, from Netflix's YouTube:

We tweet, we like, and we share— but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? Never before have a handful of tech designers had such control over the way billions of us think, act, and live. Silicon Valley insiders and former tech execs reveal exactly how social media platforms are reprogramming society by exposing the other side of your screen. The Social Dilemma is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker / cinematographer Jeff Orlowski, director of the award-winning films Chasing Ice and Chasing Coral previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our interview with Jeff). Netflix will release Orlowski's The Social Dilemma streaming exclusively starting on September 9th coming soon. For more, visit the film's official website. Who's ready to watch?