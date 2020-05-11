Official Trailer for 'John Lewis: Good Trouble' Doc About the Politician

"Not just say something, do something! Get in trouble, good trouble, necessary trouble." Magnolia Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble, which was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. It is the latest feature made by the talented, award-winning doc filmmaker Dawn Porter (of Gideon's Army, Spies of Mississippi, Trapped), and the film explores the Georgia representative's 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health care reform, and immigration. Built around present-day interviews with Lewis, now 79 years old, Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. He is a legendary politician, activist, civil rights leader, and American hero who deserves all the love and attention and acclaim. He is forever an inspiration to all who fight for equality.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dawn Porter's doc John Lewis: Good Trouble, from YouTube:

Using interviews and rare archival footage, John Lewis: Good Trouble chronicles Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration. Using present-day interviews with Lewis, now 80 years old, Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter's primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues, and other people who figure prominently in his life. John Lewis: Good Trouble is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Dawn Porter, director of the doc films Gideon's Army, Spies of Mississippi, and Trapped previously, as well as some other TV work. This was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia will release John Lewis: Good Trouble in select theaters + on VOD starting July 3rd this summer. For info visit the official website.